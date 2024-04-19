87°F
77 red light runners nabbed in 6 hours at Henderson intersection

The 215 Beltway near Green Valley Parkway on Friday, April 19, 2024. (NDOT)
The 215 Beltway near Green Valley Parkway on Friday, April 19, 2024. (NDOT)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2024 - 3:12 pm
 

Nevada may not allow red light enforcement cameras, but data from regular traffic cameras is being put to use.

In a six-hour period Wednesday morning, a joint law enforcement effort nabbed 77 red light runners at Green Valley Parkway and the 215 Beltway, according to a news release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“The specific focus of the event was on individuals running red lights at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and CC215,” the release stated. “This intersection was identified as ‘High Risk’ because over 14,000 motorists ran red lights at that intersection during the month of February according to Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation (FAST) data.”

The saturation effort was conducted by NHP and Henderson Police Department officers.

Other citations written included 12 for speeding, seven for drivers license infractions, two for failure to yield, two for no insurance and 16 other violations.

All from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at just one intersection.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill last month called for Nevada law to be changed to allow for traffic enforcement or red light cameras while also saying he has directed police resources to focus on traffic violations that lead to crashes, rather than equipment violations.

“We’re just frankly really tired of scraping people up off the streets here in Las Vegas,” he said.

As of Friday morning, there have been 51 deaths in Metro’s jurisdiction in the 110 days of 2024. Last year there were 158 fatal traffic deaths.

The intersection will become a diverging diamond interchange when the Nevada Department of Transportation widens the 215 in that area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

