13-year-old learns punishment for his role in fatal beating of student

A 13-year-old boy admitted to a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

A judge ordered a 13-year-old boy to be sent to a correctional facility after he admitted guilt in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student.

The boy was one of nine teenagers who were arrested in the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. Five of the juveniles have not been identified because their cases have remained in Family Court, and four have admitted to voluntary manslaughter charges.

The teenager who was ordered to be sent to a correctional facility on Wednesday is the youngest who has been charged in connection with Lewis’ death, according to the 13-year-old’s court appointed attorney, Anthony Wright.

In the juvenile court system, a defendant is not sentenced to a correctional facility for a set amount of time. Instead, the boy may be released on parole after completing various diversion programs while in custody.

The judge ordered the boy to attend school while in custody, and to complete a mentorship program, gang intervention program and critical thinking class. He will also be required to complete 200 hours of community service when released on parole, and will be ordered to pay restitution to Lewis’ family in an amount that has yet to be set by the court.

Two other juveniles have previously been sentenced to a correctional facility, and are facing similar restrictions, said prosecutor Summer Clarke.

Defense attorney Edward Miley had requested an extensive competency evaluation for the remaining juveniles in the Family Court system, but the teenager was found competent to face charges. In a separate hearing on Wednesday afternoon, attorneys told the judge that the discovery process is still ongoing in that teenager’s case.

Four of the nine teenagers who have been arrested — Treavion Randolph, 16, Dontral Beaver, 16, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17 — have been charged as adults due to their ages. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

