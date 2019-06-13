2 suspects plead not guilty in killing of California doctor
A man and woman, charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of a 71-year-old doctor from California, pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday.
Jon Kennison and Kelsey Turner, both 26, face murder and conspiracy charges in the killing of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard.
Earlier this week, 31-year-old Diana Pena, the couple’s roommate, pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder.
Pena, who was released on her own recognizance Tuesday, faces up to five years behind bars, but her attorney has said that he would ask a judge to give her probation.
The psychiatrist’s body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 in a remote area east of Las Vegas. Both Turner’s and Pena’s fingerprints were found on the car, authorities have said.
Police have said that Burchard traveled to Las Vegas on March 1 to visit Turner, with whom he had an intimate relationship.
Burchard had paid their March rent in full and had previously been paying Turner’s rent in California, his longtime girlfriend, Judy Earp, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Turner and Kennison are being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.
