2 suspects plead not guilty in killing of California doctor

A man and woman, charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of a 71-year-old doctor from California, pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday.

Kelsey Turner, left, with her attorney Brian Smith, appears for her court hearing where she pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of a California doctor, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Kennison appears for his court hearing where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of a California doctor, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

District Judge Douglas Herndon speaks during a court hearing for Jon Kennison and Kelsey Turner, charged with the murder of a California doctor, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Kennison is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to a murder charge in the death of a California doctor, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Kennison and Kelsey Turner, both 26, face murder and conspiracy charges in the killing of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old Diana Pena, the couple’s roommate, pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder.

Pena, who was released on her own recognizance Tuesday, faces up to five years behind bars, but her attorney has said that he would ask a judge to give her probation.

The psychiatrist’s body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 in a remote area east of Las Vegas. Both Turner’s and Pena’s fingerprints were found on the car, authorities have said.

Police have said that Burchard traveled to Las Vegas on March 1 to visit Turner, with whom he had an intimate relationship.

Burchard had paid their March rent in full and had previously been paying Turner’s rent in California, his longtime girlfriend, Judy Earp, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Turner and Kennison are being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

