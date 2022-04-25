5 people opened fire inside hookah lounge mass shooting, police say
A Las Vegas police detective told a grand jury that investigators believe about five people opened fire in a hookah lounge in a mass shooting that killed one victim and wounded 13 others late February.
“Would it be fair to say that there were multiple shooters inside of this club,” Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Leah Beverly asked the investigator last month, according to transcripts.
“We believe there (were) approximately five inside,” Metropolitan Police Department detective John Hoffman testified March 16, citing an ongoing investigation.
Only one of those shooters has been arrested.
A grand jury last week indicted Lee Wilson on 12 counts of of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun from or within a structure or vehicle and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, records show.
Wilson, who was arrested three days after the early morning Feb. 26 shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, an unlicensed business at 953 E. Sahara Ave., told a judge he was shot six times. The 44-year-old was initially charged with murder.
Demetreus Beard, 33, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
