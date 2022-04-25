5 people opened fire inside hookah lounge mass shooting, police say

A grand jury last week indicted Lee Wilson on 12 counts of of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun from or within a structure or vehicle and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, records show.

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Lee Wilson, a suspected shooter on Feb. 26 at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas, talks to his attorney Josh Tomsheck during his court appearance at the Regional Justice Center as his attorney Josh Tomsheck, right, looks on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wilson is accused of killing one man and injuring 13 people in a hookah lounge shooting during the weekend in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Lee Frank Wilson, 44, following his arrest March 1, 2022, on murder and attempted murder charges in a shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip. The County Coroner's office said Demetreus Beard, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting early Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

A Las Vegas police detective told a grand jury that investigators believe about five people opened fire in a hookah lounge in a mass shooting that killed one victim and wounded 13 others late February.

“Would it be fair to say that there were multiple shooters inside of this club,” Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Leah Beverly asked the investigator last month, according to transcripts.

“We believe there (were) approximately five inside,” Metropolitan Police Department detective John Hoffman testified March 16, citing an ongoing investigation.

Only one of those shooters has been arrested.

A grand jury last week indicted Lee Wilson on 12 counts of of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun from or within a structure or vehicle and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, records show.

Wilson, who was arrested three days after the early morning Feb. 26 shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, an unlicensed business at 953 E. Sahara Ave., told a judge he was shot six times. The 44-year-old was initially charged with murder.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

