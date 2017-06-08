Former Crazy Horse Too owner Rizzolo pleads guilty to tax charge

Rick Rizzolo, the former owner of Crazy Horse Too, walks into the Federal Courthouse to plead guilty on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Former Crazy Horse Too strip club owner Rick Rizzolo, whose business endeavors and financial habits have been scrutinzed by federal authorities for over two decades, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a single count of felony tax evasion.

A notorious businessman with suspected mob ties, Rizzolo has long been accused of engaging in crimes far more serious than his record indicates. Thursday did not break from that trend. His admission of guilt marks the second time in the last 11 years that the former topless cabaret magnate reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors to settle pending charges.

In 2006, he was the central target in a federal racketeering investigation that focused on the Crazy Horse Too. A decade of FBI efforts resulted in a single felony tax conviction, a one-year-and-one-day prison sentence, and an agreement that Rizzolo would walk away from the strip club business that for so long had funded his lavish, high-rolling lifestyle.

The glory days of the now-shuttered Crazy Horse Too were revisited briefly in federal court Thursday, when U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro reviewed the terms of the plea agreement. Federal proescutors filed tax evasion charges against Rizzolo in 2014, accusing him of evading the payment of $1.7 million in employment taxes between 2000 and 2002 — the peak of his high-rolling days, when authorities suspected he was running an extortion racket out of the topless dance club.

On Thursday, Rizzolo admitted to providing cash payments to floormen, bouncers, bartenders, and shift managers — the employees who have been described in prior legal filings as his henchmen — and failing to report those wages to the club’s bookkeepers.

Rizzolo’s 2006 plea agreement ordered him to pay $10 million in restitution to a Kansas tourist, Kirk Henry, whose neck was snapped in the Crazy Horse Too parking lot after he accused the club of padding an $8 bar tab. When Henry died this year, Rizzolo still owed him $9 million.

The plea agreement reviewed in court Thursday suggests that after the 2006 case, Rizzolo went to efforts to hide his income and assets from the IRS. Authorities previously have suggested that he did so to avoid paying out the restitution. He admitted Thursday that after the 2006 plea, he took the $900,000 he received from the sale of the Crazy Horse Too and sent it to an offshore bank account in the Cook Islands. He also admitted to writing a $50,000 check to another person, who subsequently returned the funds to him, in order to avoid an IRS levy and seizure. He admitted to lying to an IRS collections attorney when he stated he had no income or assets, and no ability to pay the taxes he owed.

Rizzolo’s defense attorneys and federal prosecutors negotiated a two-year prison sentence as part of the plea. The parties agreed on an amount of restitution totaling $2.6 million, to be paid to the IRS. Navarro scheduled sentencing for Sep. 15.

