Henderson man accused of killing wife, stepson found competent

Karl Groschen has been indicted on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the October deaths of his wife and stepson.

A man accused of killing his wife and stepson in Henderson was found competent by a judge Wednesday, which means his case will move forward.

Karl Groschen, 41, was indicted in November on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the October deaths of Anastasiya Akutsina, 44, and Sergei “Evan” Scoggins, 20.

When Henderson police arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive, they found Karl Groschen holding prescription bottles and a drink, according to a report.

“You have to take me; I thought they were trying to kill me,” police said Groschen told them.

A search did not reveal any evidence that Groschen’s son and wife were trying to kill him, according to the report.

Prosecutors have said they intend to pursue the death penalty against Groschen.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor said doctors determined Groschen was competent. He told the court that he would not have a challenge to that finding.

District Judge Christy Craig, who made the competency finding, said Groschen has the ability to understand the charges he faces and assist his attorney in his defense.

Bashor previously requested that Groschen receive a competency hearing.

Andy Scoggins, who lost his son and ex-wife in the slaying, alleged that Groschen held pills and alcohol as a “calculated defense” and said he was pleased Groschen was determined to be competent.

“None of this will bring Evan back or Anastasiya back but it does give me a little hope,” he added.

Police said pill bottles in the house, prescribed to Groschen, included the medications alprazolam, a medication frequently used for panic and anxiety disorders, and escitalopram, a medication the FDA has approved for major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

