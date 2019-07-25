Judge refuses to end ex-Las Vegas police detective’s murder case

A judge on Thursday rejected a motion arguing that a former Las Vegas police detective accused of shooting and killing her former son-in-law was wrongfully imprisoned.

Former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux and her attorney Robert Draskovich leave the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux leaves the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center as prosecutors Binu Palal, left, and her attorney Robert Draskovich, right, look on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux leaves the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center as her attorney Robert Draskovich looks on, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sean Babbitt's aunt Lisa Hoskins stands outside the courtroom where former Las Vegas Police detective Pamela Bordeaux made an appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux is accused of killing her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge on Thursday rejected a motion arguing that a former Las Vegas police detective accused of shooting and killing her former son-in-law was wrongfully imprisoned and ordered her case to continue.

Pamela Bordeaux, 55, appeared in District Court before Judge Valerie Adair, who denied her petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

Authorities have said Pamela Bordeaux shot 32-year-old Sean Babbitt on the morning of April 22 as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at her home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Adair said it was clear that there was intent behind the shooting — Babbitt was shot 10 times in the head, torso and hands.

Bordeaux’s attorneys, Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath, have said Bordeaux acted in self-defense.

In an earlier hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck called the shooting “a completely unprovoked attack” and “an absolute ambush, an absolute execution.”

Bordeaux was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in May and was released on $1 million bond in earlier this month. She was initially held without bail before it was reset in late June.

Her trial is scheduled for February 2020.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.