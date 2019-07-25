92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Courts

Judge refuses to end ex-Las Vegas police detective’s murder case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 11:01 am
 

A judge on Thursday rejected a motion arguing that a former Las Vegas police detective accused of shooting and killing her former son-in-law was wrongfully imprisoned and ordered her case to continue.

Pamela Bordeaux, 55, appeared in District Court before Judge Valerie Adair, who denied her petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

Authorities have said Pamela Bordeaux shot 32-year-old Sean Babbitt on the morning of April 22 as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at her home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Adair said it was clear that there was intent behind the shooting — Babbitt was shot 10 times in the head, torso and hands.

Bordeaux’s attorneys, Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath, have said Bordeaux acted in self-defense.

In an earlier hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck called the shooting “a completely unprovoked attack” and “an absolute ambush, an absolute execution.”

Bordeaux was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in May and was released on $1 million bond in earlier this month. She was initially held without bail before it was reset in late June.

Her trial is scheduled for February 2020.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Las Vegas police address latest office-involved shooting
Metro police officials provided details on Monday, July 22, 2019, during a media briefing about an officer-involved shooting, which occurred on July 17 in east Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bel Air Drive Officer Involved Shooting Presser - Video
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly goes over the officer-involved shooting on Bel Air Drive.
THE LATEST
Priya Sawhney (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Jeff Bezos protester resolves criminal case in Las Vegas
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

The animal rights activist who protested Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at a conference in June pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.