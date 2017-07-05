Las Vegas jury sentences man to death for murders of wife, hit man

A Las Vegas jury sentenced a 62-year-old man to death Wednesday for ordering his sixth wife dead and then killing the hit man.

Thomas Randolph, right, listens to his attorney Clark Patrick before being found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas jury sentenced a 62-year-old man to death Wednesday for ordering his sixth wife dead and then killing the hit man.

Last week, the same panel convicted Randolph of two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Sharon Causse and Michael James Miller.

Randolph had told police that he noticed a man in a black ski mask after finding his wife shot in the head in an entrance hallway of their home in May 2008. He brushed up against the man and shot him five times, he said.

But prosecutors said Randolph’s story did not make sense, and they pointed to similarities between the two killings and the death of his second wife.

Randolph was arrested in the double homicide in January 2009, and it took more than eight years for the case to go to trial.

Prosecutors say Randolph was motivated by greed, and stood to gain upward of $360,000 in insurance money from Causse’s death. That was less than the roughly $500,000 in insurance money he collected after the 1986 death of his second wife, Becky Gault.

Defense attorneys had argued that Randolph’s last marriage was going well before Causse died, and they called Gault’s death a “red herring.”

A coroner ruled that Gault died by suicide. Randolph ultimately was acquitted after being tried for murder, but he pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness for offering an undercover officer posing as a cellmate a car title and cash to kill the star witness in the Utah case.

In the Las Vegas case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth called Randolph the “worst of the worst” criminals, adding that he poses a danger even from behind bars.

“Shouldn’t the death penalty be about the worst of the worst?” the prosecutor said. “It should be saved for those human beings in society who are the worst of the worst.”

