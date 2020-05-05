94°F
Courts

Nevada appellate courts schedule video arguments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2020 - 3:29 pm

With courts throughout the state shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, the next round of oral arguments before the Nevada Court of Appeals and the Nevada Supreme Court are set to be conducted via videoconferencing.

Attorneys are expected to appear from remote locations to make oral arguments at the end of May and beginning of June, according to a news release.

The Nevada Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments in four cases May 27, and the high court will hear arguments in two cases June 1.

“Unless otherwise ordered in a particular case, no in-person attendance at oral argument by counsel, the parties, or the public will be permitted,” the release stated.

In the past, the courts have used videoconferencing for meetings between Las Vegas and Carson City.

The arguments can be viewed online at nvcourts.gov/supreme.

It was not clear as of Tuesday whether the justices or appellate court judges would hear the arguments from a courtroom.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

