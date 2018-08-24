Nevada Supreme Court resets arguments related to Dozier execution

The Nevada Supreme Court has rescheduled oral arguments in the state prison system’s appeal of a decision that halted condemned killer Scott Dozier’s execution.

The Nevada Supreme Court building is pictured in Carson City (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985)

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before District Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Nevada Supreme Court has rescheduled oral arguments in the state prison system’s appeal of a decision that halted condemned killer Scott Dozier’s execution.

After a request from the state attorney general’s office, which represents the Department of Corrections, to move the arguments to the week of Sept. 5, lawyers for the makers of one of the drugs in the state’s lethal injection cocktail objected. The lawyers argued that the motion appeared to reflect a “continued pattern of avoiding disclosure of information.”

Instead, the high court ruled that it would hear arguments Sept. 21 in Carson City, rather than Sept. 12 in Las Vegas.

Dozier’s execution has been halted twice in Clark County District Court, most recently on July 11, hours before he was scheduled to die.

The prisoner, who waived his appeals in late 2016, was sentenced to die in 2007 after first-degree murder and robbery convictions in the slaying of Jeremiah Miller. The victim’s torso was found on April 25, 2002, in a suitcase that had been dumped in a trash bin at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Dozier also had a murder conviction in the Arizona slaying of Jasen “Griffin” Greene before he was brought to Nevada to face charges in Miller’s death. Dozier would be the first prisoner executed in Nevada since 2006.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.