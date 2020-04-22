Nevada’s osteopaths sue Sisolak over limits on drugs to treat COVID-19

Nevada’s osteopaths filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state medical officials to lift a ban on the routine prescribing of two existing anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19.

This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nevada’s osteopaths filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state medical officials to lift a ban on the routine prescribing of two existing anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19.

“The practice of medicine is a right, and they’ve taken that away, and they’ve given it to the pharmacy board and the governor,” Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, who filed the suit, said by phone. “A doctor is in the best position to make that judgment call when a person is in that critical stage of care.”

Sisolak’s March 24 regulation was applied to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs long in use to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis that are now undergoing clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment. The drugs have been touted by President Donald Trump despite potential health risks and inconclusive evidence that they are effective against the illness, which as of Tuesday had killed more than 45,000 people in the United States.

The governor’s regulation prohibited prescribing the drugs for a patient with COVID-19 outside of a hospital setting. Doctors were allowed to continue to prescribe them to hospitalized COVID-19 patients at their discretion.

The governor signed it at the urging of the state Board of Pharmacy because of reports that the drugs were being hoarded.

The 63-page complaint filed against Sisolak, Nevada, the pharmacy board and the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ihsan Azzam, states that “the practice of medicine in Nevada is not limited to the hospital setting — it occurs no matter where the physician meets the patient.”

The suit adds that a primary care physician “may be the one able to most accurately recognize an immediate and significant decline in a patient’s health and suggest therapeutic intervention when it is needed most. … And with COVID-19, if the therapeutic window is missed, there is likely no second chance.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, hydroxychloroquine “has demonstrated antiviral activity” that could make it effective in the treatment of COVID-19 but is “not without risks,” including heart arrhythmia, seizures, skin reactions, and lowered blood sugar.

In a March 28 letter to members of the Nevada Osteopathic Medical Association, President Bruce Fong said that the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

Gilbert called Sisolak’s regulation a “ridiculous knee-jerk political reaction” and “borderline criminal.”

A representative for the governor’s emergency COVID-19 response team did not return requests for comment Tuesday. Officials with the pharmacy board and the state Health and Human Services Department could not be reached.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.