Robert Telles may have misappropriated client funds, high court says

An order from the Nevada Supreme Court temporarily suspends former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from practicing law.

Robert Telles, accused in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. A judge ruled that he will remain in custody without bail. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles has been temporarily suspended from practicing law, according to an order signed by Supreme Court justices that alleges he may have misappropriated client funds this year.

“Telles has been charged with murder and appears to have transferred significant funds from his trust account in 2022, after he left private practice and assumed the job of public administrator,” according to the order, which was filed Wednesday.

Telles, 45, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had reported on Telles and his role as an elected official. Telles has been a member of the State Bar of Nevada since 2015, according to the organization’s website, and was elected public administrator in 2018.

“We conclude that the documentation before us demonstrates that Telles poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public based on the murder charge and recent trust account transfers suggesting potential mishandling or misappropriation of client funds,” the order states.

The document did not specify when exactly Telles is accused of transferring the money. Dan Hooge, counsel for the State Bar of Nevada, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The order temporarily suspends Telles from practicing law “pending the resolution of formal disciplinary proceedings against him.”

It also prohibits Telles from withdrawing funds from any accounts related to his law practice, except on written approval by the state bar.

A district judge removed Telles from his elected position, which pays about $120,000 a year, earlier this month, despite his attorney’s argument that the official could have done the job from behind bars.

