Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7

A judge ordered the measure Monday after former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs missed a daily test ordered as part of his home arrest in his fatal DUI case.

Henry Ruggs walks into the courtroom for his second court appearance after a judge ordered him to appear after he missed one of his daily alcohol tests.

Henry Ruggs walks out of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Ruggs to appear in court in person after she said the former Raiders wide receiver missed an alcohol test while on house arrest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Henry Ruggs, third from right, walks out of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his attorneys and family. Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Ruggs to appear in court in person after she said the former Raiders wide receiver missed an alcohol test while on house arrest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, right, makes his way into the courtroom on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Katelyn Newburg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Ruggs, right, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, enters the courtroom with his attorney Richard Schonfeld, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henry Ruggs, right, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, enters the courtroom with his attorney Richard Schonfeld, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge on Monday ordered former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs to wear an ankle monitor that measures his alcohol level through his skin 24 hours a day after he missed reporting one of his daily alcohol tests.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Ruggs to wear the device at an early morning hearing in his fatal DUI case at which the defendant had been ordered to appear after the missed test. Ruggs was not placed on the device when he was first ordered to remain under house arrest because of a cast on his leg.

Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, said the missed test came after a missed alert. The monitoring device was attempting to send text messages to Ruggs to tell him when he needed to test, but the messages weren’t being delivered, the company representative said.

Chesnoff said that after Ruggs provided the company with his cell number, police took his phone. Ruggs has since given the company an updated number. A representative for the company that manages the monitoring devices testified there was no technical malfunction, but added that Ruggs has been “extremely cooperative.”

Ruggs, who faces DUI charges following a Nov. 2 crash that left 23-year-old Tina Tintor dead, has been out of custody on house arrest since posting bail, and his lawyers have been appearing in court on his behalf.

Under the conditions of his release, court records show, he is prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs and is required to undergo alcohol testing four times a day.

A hand-held monitor was approved for Ruggs after a judge determined he could not wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring, or SCRAM, bracelet due to his injuries, court records show. SCRAM records when Ruggs is tested.

According to court minutes, Ruggs failed to take his remote breath test at 4:41 p.m. on Nov. 13 but took a “client initiated” remote test at 6:28 that evening.

“SCRAM spoke to Mr. Ruggs via his attorney who informed them of an updated phone number, which is used for text notifications for his Remote Breath test,” the records state.

Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, were in court Wednesday after requesting a subpoena for Clark County Fire Department communications related to the deadly crash, including text messages, video footage, photographs, log reports and recordings of dispatch calls.

In the court documents, defense attorneys said they have a witness who alleges that firefighters failed to quickly put out the fire in Tintor’s RAV4.

Baucum on Wednesday declined to issue the subpoena, but she said the defense attorneys could issue their own subpoenas for the public records. Prosecutor Eric Bauman indicated that the Fire Department should comply with the defense request.

Tintor’s Toyota burst into flames after Ruggs, who prosecutors said was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash, slammed into the back of her car in a residential area near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

Ruggs’ blood alcohol level measured 0.16 percent after the crash, prosecutors have said. That is twice the legal limit for Nevada drivers. He was released by the Raiders less than 24 hours after the crash.

Ruggs has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with Tintor’s death and injuries his longtime girlfriend, Rudy Washington, suffered in the crash.

He also has been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

He faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

Defense attorneys also filed court documents last week arguing that turning over Ruggs’ medical records and allowing health care professionals to testify about his treatment following the crash violates doctor-patient privilege.

A hearing regarding the medical records is scheduled for Dec. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.