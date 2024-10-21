Suspects in I-15 fatal shooting appear in court, held without bail

Damarion Bell and Jasahn Lovette have been accused in the death of Darin Algee, who was shot and killed in August.

Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Law enforcement has confirmed that a driver was fatally shot. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jasahn Lovette, left, and Damarion Bell appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. They’ve been accused in the fatal shooting of Darin Algee on Interstate 15 in August. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspects in a fatal August shooting on Interstate 15 appeared in court Monday and are being held without bail.

Damarion Bell, 18, and Jasahn Lovette, 23, were arrested Friday and have been accused in the death of Darin Algee, who was driving in the fast lane of the southbound I-15 between the Spring Mountain Road on-ramp and the Flamingo Road off-ramp.

Algee was with his 32-year-old wife and 4-year-old son, who were not harmed.

Bell and Lovette face charges including open murder, attempted murder, and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

The two appeared in custody before Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood for a hearing that lasted less than two minutes.

Both confirmed they had received copies of their criminal complaints and understood the allegations.

Court records indicate their bail has not yet been addressed.

Their cases were continued until Thursday. Wood said the public defender and special public defender offices were looking into whether they had conflicts in representing the men.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.