Tony Hsieh’s family agrees to pay $2m in legal fees

Tony Hsieh’s father has agreed to pay more than $2 million to attorneys who represented the family since his son’s death, court records show.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh gestures during a 2012 interview in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh’s father has agreed to pay more than $2 million to attorneys who represented the family since his son’s death, court records show.

Holland & Knight LLP and Goldsmith & Guymon, P.C. requested attorney’s fees and costs to cover representation between Dec. 1 and Aug. 31, according to court papers filed last week.

Tony Hsieh, died Nov. 27 at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire and did not leave a will. His father, Richard Hsieh, and brother Andrew Hsieh are overseeing the estate of the former Zappos boss.

The attorneys worked in partnership to assist with the estate sale and credit line repayments, according to the probate court filing.

“Because of the significant size and complexity of the Decedent’s Estate, the Personal Representatives seek approval of and permission to pay interim fees and reimburse costs,” the attorney’s wrote in the filing.

Hsieh’s Scotch 80s estate was listed for $2 million last week.

Holland & Knight are expected to receive $1.7 million, while Goldsmith and Guymon asked to be awarded $305,000, records showed.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.