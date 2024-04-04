Woman charged in random Las Vegas killing to undergo competency evaluation

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman approved the order during a Thursday hearing in which Kayla Alery, 27, made a brief appearance, shackled in blue jail garb.

Las Vegas man to serve 8 years to life in shooting rampage

Kayla Alery, left, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, listens to James Ruggeroli, a public defender, during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman accused of randomly killing a worker in a west valley apartment complex last month was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman approved the order during a Thursday hearing in which Kayla Alery, 27, made a brief appearance, shackled in blue jail garb.

Alery told Metropolitan Police Department detectives that she suffered from schizophrenia and didn’t remember shooting anyone, according to her arrest report.

She is accused of killing 41-year-old Raul Cardoza, who was sitting in a work van next to his brother.

The lone gunshot was fired in broad daylight March 26 in the Venicia Apartments in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road near West Twain Avenue.

Police said Alery was being escorted by complex staff after she’d been reported to have been trying to open car doors.

On her way out, according to police, she fired into Cardoza’s carpet-cleaning van.

Cardoza died at University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.