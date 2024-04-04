66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Woman charged in random Las Vegas killing to undergo competency evaluation

Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, listens to James ...
Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, listens to James Ruggeroli, a public defender, during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court ...
Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court ...
Kayla Alery, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kayla Alery, left, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in ...
Kayla Alery, left, who is accused in a random killing of a carpet cleaning employee, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Las Vegas man to serve 8 years to life in shooting rampage
Judge denies bail for YouTube ‘constitutional scholar’
YouTuber, self-proclaimed ‘First Amendment’ auditor gets 6 months behind bars
FILE - A U.S. Department of Justice sign is seen, Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andre ...
Prosecutors make ‘extremely rare’ move in case against alleged gang leader
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 9:41 am
 

A woman accused of randomly killing a worker in a west valley apartment complex last month was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman approved the order during a Thursday hearing in which Kayla Alery, 27, made a brief appearance, shackled in blue jail garb.

Alery told Metropolitan Police Department detectives that she suffered from schizophrenia and didn’t remember shooting anyone, according to her arrest report.

She is accused of killing 41-year-old Raul Cardoza, who was sitting in a work van next to his brother.

The lone gunshot was fired in broad daylight March 26 in the Venicia Apartments in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road near West Twain Avenue.

Police said Alery was being escorted by complex staff after she’d been reported to have been trying to open car doors.

On her way out, according to police, she fired into Cardoza’s carpet-cleaning van.

Cardoza died at University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Road rage led to northeast Las Vegas killing, police say
recommend 2
Woman suspected in Las Vegas random killing says she suffers from schizophrenia
recommend 3
‘Breaks my heart’: Neighbors say North Las Vegas shooting shattered tranquil community
recommend 4
2 women killed in North Las Vegas shooting
recommend 5
‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Man gets prison for shooting into apartment, paralyzing 5-year-old
recommend 6
How 2 Las Vegas police officers saved a UNLV shooting victim’s life