Fire killed young Las Vegas woman in Ruggs’ DUI case, coroner rules

Tina Tintor died of “thermal injuries” after a fiery wreck on the morning of Nov. 2 involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, the Clark County coroner’s office rules.

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tina Tintor died of “thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision” after a fiery wreck on the morning of Nov. 2 involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Tintor’s Toyota burst into flames after Ruggs, who prosecutors said was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash, slammed into the back of her car in a residential area near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, police have said. Tintor, 23, and her dog Max were killed in the crash.

Police said Tintor’s SUV was struck with “such violent force” that it burst into flames, trapping her and Max inside despite rescue efforts by witnesses who had stopped to help, according to an arrest report.

Ruggs’ blood alcohol level measured 0.16 percent after the crash, prosecutors have said. That is twice the legal limit for Nevada drivers. He was released by the Raiders less than 24 hours later.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with Tintor’s death and injuries his longtime girlfriend, Rudy Washington, suffered in the crash.

Other significant conditions contributing to Tintor’s death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right ribs and left forearm and a left hemothorax, a collection of blood between the chest wall and the lung, according to the coroner’s office, which ruled her death an accident.

Tintor aspired to be a computer programmer, her friends said at a vigil on Nov. 6. She worked for Target for about two years before recently taking a job with an insurance company.

“She was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way,” Mia Galvan, a high school friend, said in November.“She was never afraid to be herself. She never grew out of that.”

Justice of the Peace Robert Walsh said Thursday he will only allow prosecutors to access the results of Ruggs’ blood tests and testimony from medical professionals about the tests in the ongoing court case. The next court dates in the case are a status check set for Jan. 6 and a preliminary hearing on March 10.

Ruggs could face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.