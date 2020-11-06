Henderson police name officers who shot man during barricade

Henderson police released the names of officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect Tuesday during a hostage barricade.

Emergency personnel as well as a SWAT vehicle about the parking lot after four were killed and one injured in police shooting at The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Henderson. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers Jesse Hehn, James Pendleton, Philip Duffy, Brett Anderson, Jesse Lujan, Seth Price and Luis Amezcua have all been placed on paid administrative leave while police investigate their conduct during the shooting, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police were called at 11 a.m. to The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments, 1445 Stonelake Cove Ave., where Jason Bourne, 38, was allegedly holding a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint after shooting two women and a 16-year-old girl, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Bourne is suspected of killing the two women and injuring the girl. The 12-year-old boy died at the scene, but it is unclear if Bourne shot the boy before police fatally shot Bourne.

A Utah church identified three of the people who were shot as Diana Hawatmeh and her children, Joseph and Yasmeen. The family is part of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper.

Amezcua’s first name was spelled Luiz in the statement from Henderson police Thursday, but no officer by that name is employed in Clark County, according to public payroll data.

Lujan has been with the department since 1997; Pendleton and Anderson since 2013; Hehn since 2014; Price and Amezcua since 2017 and Duffy since 2019.

