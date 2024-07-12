2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a second suspect has been arrested after a fight escalated into a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested after a fight escalated into a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to police, at about 4 p.m. on May 18, Metro received a report of a shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road, near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road.

A man later identified as Carl Chester Jr., 41, was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said that the investigation indicated that “the victims were approached by several unknown individuals, and at some point, one of the victims engaged in a physical altercation and a shooting occurred.”

The suspected fled the area before police arrived, authorities said. However, on May 24, police announced that Keveon Glenn, 29, was arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday, police updated that a second suspect, identified as Michael Mays, 63, was arrested on July 10 in connection with the shooting.