5 in custody in connection with 2022 double homicide

Five people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide committed nearly two years ago.

Emerson Hewitt, 18; Damion Mixon,18; Larry Young, 18; Mark Burton, 20; and Nasir Leggroan, 20, are each facing charges of two counts of open murder, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Deanna Diaz, 24, and Samiir Smith, 19, were found dead July 29, 2022, in an apartment on the 1900 block of Cindysue Street.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire just before 10:15 p.m. to the apartment near Vegas and Rancho drives, Metro said at the time. Police found Diaz and Smith dead inside the apartment.

Just prior to the shooting, two men knocked on the door of the apartment and got into a fight with the occupants, police said. The shooter ran away before police arrived.

Young and Leggroan are scheduled to appear in court Monday on status checks. Hewitt, Mixon and Burton have court appearances scheduled for Wednesday.

