911 call details what led to discovery of slain boy

In the eight-minute 911 call, a Clark County School District police officer tells a Metro dispatcher that the handwriting matched that of the mother, which they compared to a school application.

Brandon Toseland appears in court on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas to face charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A police vehicle and a U-Haul truck are seen at a home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, a day after a 4-year-old boy's remains were found in a trash bag inside a garage freezer at the home. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released the recording of a 911 call that led to the discovery of a a slain 4-year-old boy, as well as his mother, who allegedly was being held against her will by her boyfriend.

“Please help. Send police. There are guns in the house,” read notes that the mother wrote and hid in her 7-year-old daughter’s belongings.

Mason’s sister then gave the notes to an elementary school social worker when she walked into school on Feb. 22.

In the eight-minute 911 call later that day, a Clark County School District police officer tells a Metro dispatcher that the handwriting matched that of the mother, which they compared to a school application.

During a welfare check, Metro found Mason’s body in a freezer at the home’s garage on Saddle Brook Drive, police said.

Police arrested Brandon Toseland, who has been charged with murder, kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm, child abuse or neglect, and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Mason’s mother told police that Toseland would handcuff her, and that he had taken away her phone, according to his arrest report.

She said that she had last seen Mason on Dec. 11, when he became ill, police said. At the time, she wanted to seek medical care, but Toseland told her she could not. She told police that the man took the boy into a bedroom and barricaded the door.

The mother said that after, Toseland prohibited her to enter the garage, police said.

Police found handcuffs attached to the passenger side of Toseland’s car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.