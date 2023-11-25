‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA

Robert Hoy, who was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon, was a computer system engineer that had done contract work with the CIA, according to his wife.

Police investigate a fatal shooting scene near Walmart at 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square on Tuesday, Nov, 21, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man shot and killed outside a shopping mall Tuesday was not a retired CIA agent, but rather a computer system engineer who had done contract work with the agency, according to his wife.

Robert Hoy, a 69 year old man who was fatally shot in the Arroyo Market Square mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon, was mistakenly identified as a retired CIA employee by Bruce Moore, a life-long friend of Hoy’s, when the Review-Journal spoke with him Wednesday.

Kathleen Hoy, the deceased’s husband, said the mix-up was likely because her husband liked to talk about the places he had visited.

Robert Hoy traveled to the Middle East while contracting with the CIA, and worked with other big companies with household names during his career as a computer system engineer, including FEMA and Boeing.

But he was also a loving husband who cared for their child who has autism, his wife said.

“He was a good man,” Kathleen Hoy said.

She said her husband took their daughter to Opportunity Village, an organization that provides services with intellectual disabilities, every day.

“Now I’m a single caregiver,” she said.

Hoy said she hadn’t heard any updates from the police about the shooting. Police detained a suspect Tuesday but haven’t disclosed the alleged shooter’s name or additional details about what prompted the shooting.

A Metro spokesperson said Tuesday that the shooting was “an isolated incident.” Hoy said she didn’t know what could have motivated someone to shoot her husband.

Hoy said her husband went to Walmart to pick up a prescription on Tuesday afternoon and called her at about 1:15 p.m. to ask if she wanted him to pick up food. She never heard from him again.

Kathleen and Robert were set to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6.

Metropolitan Police Department officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.