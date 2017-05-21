Coroner identifies body encased in concrete at Lake Mead

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer block an entrance as emergency vehicles make their way up Eagle Wash Road, which leads to the crime scene, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Edward Bedrosian, who was charged with murder after remains were found near Lake Mead Recreational Area, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner has identified human remains found encased in concrete at Lake Mead.

The body was that of Jon Ernest Gomez, 47, city of residence unknown, the coroner’s office said Sunday.

Gomez died from a gunshot wound to the head and blunt-force trauma; his manner of death is homicide.

On May 2 near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, lake employees reported a foul odor to police. Responding officers found a body inside concrete and covered with dirt and a tarp but did not know initially whether the remains were human.

Edward Bedrosian, 54, was arrested May 13 in connection with the homicide. He faces one charge of murder with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

