Funeral service for slain Metro officer commences — WATCH LIVE

Officer Truong Thai was killed Oct. 13 after responding to a domestic disturbance near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

A funeral procession is held on the Strip in honor of Officer Truong Thai on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

A procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wynn displays a memorial message for the late Officer Truong Thai as a procession for the Las Vegas policeman moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been with Metropolitan police since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian removes his hat as a procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spectators gather to watch a procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai move down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mourners gather Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for the funeral of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mourners gather Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for the funeral of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A funeral for slain Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai has begun.

Before the service, a procession from Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., traveled through parts of the resort corridor before ending at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 13, Thai, 49, and officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, responded to a domestic disturbance call near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

After they arrived, Tyson Hampton, 24, fired at the officers, striking Thai, authorities have said.

Thai returned fire with his sidearm while lying on the ground after being struck. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The casket of slain @LVMPD Officer Truong Thai is carried into Central Church in Henderson, with his family following behind it https://t.co/HVQ5duXswP pic.twitter.com/wQKkwFZYUC — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) October 28, 2022

A viewing was held Thursday evening at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane.

Hampton faces 28 counts, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, battery resulting in domestic violence and 18 counts of discharging a firearm within a vehicle.

