Homicides

Funeral service for slain Metro officer commences — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2022 - 9:41 am
 
Updated October 28, 2022 - 10:58 am
A funeral procession is held on the Strip in honor of Officer Truong Thai on Friday, Oct. 28, 2 ...
A funeral procession is held on the Strip in honor of Officer Truong Thai on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
A procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevar ...
A procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevar ...
A procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Wynn displays a memorial message for the late Officer Truong Thai as a procession for the Las V ...
Wynn displays a memorial message for the late Officer Truong Thai as a procession for the Las Vegas policeman moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been with Metropolitan police since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A pedestrian removes his hat as a procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Th ...
A pedestrian removes his hat as a procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai moves down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spectators gather to watch a procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai mo ...
Spectators gather to watch a procession for the late Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai move down Las Vegas Boulevard toward his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai, who had been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999, was fatally shot while on duty on Thursday, Oct. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Officer Truong Thai (Metropolitan Police Department)
Mourners gather Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for the funeral of Metropolitan Police Department Office ...
Mourners gather Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for the funeral of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mourners gather Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for the funeral of Metropolitan Police Department Office ...
Mourners gather Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, for the funeral of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A funeral for slain Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai has begun.

Before the service, a procession from Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., traveled through parts of the resort corridor before ending at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 13, Thai, 49, and officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, responded to a domestic disturbance call near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

After they arrived, Tyson Hampton, 24, fired at the officers, striking Thai, authorities have said.

Thai returned fire with his sidearm while lying on the ground after being struck. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

A viewing was held Thursday evening at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane.

Hampton faces 28 counts, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, battery resulting in domestic violence and 18 counts of discharging a firearm within a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

