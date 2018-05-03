Henderson police arrest suspect in April stabbing death

Officers arrested Edward Keane Johnson, 22, about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving calls of a suspicious person trying to break into vehicles, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Edward Johnson, 22 (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man last month.

Police found Johnson and took him into custody.

Johnson was identified as a suspect in the death of Dustin Keith Callison, 49, whose body was found inside a trailer near Boulder Highway and East Sunset Road, the release said.

Johnson remained in Henderson Detention Center on Wednesday on counts of murder, grand larceny and possession of stolen property, jail records show.

Police received an anonymous tip of a possible body about 10:50 p.m. April 17 on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, police spokesman Rod Pena said at the time. Officers found his body inside a recreational vehicle, Pena said.

His death initially was called suspicious, but police later announced that they launched a homicide investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Callison died of a stab wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Callison’s death was the 76th homicide investigated in the county and the third investigated by Henderson police this year, Review-Journal records show.

