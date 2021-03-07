Las Vegas bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; DUI suspected

A bicyclist died Saturday night after being hit by a car in Las Vegas. The car’s driver was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement, Las Vegas police said at 6:28 p.m., a male bicyclist was traveling westbound on W. Tropicana Avenue, east of Tenaya Way. A 2011 Dodge Challenger, also headed westbound, “struck the rear of the bicycle causing a collision. The bicyclist was ejected from his bicycle and onto the north sidewalk suffering substantial injuries,” police said.

The bicyclist, an unidentified 60-year-old Las Vegas resident, later died at University Medical Center.

The Challenger left the scene, located in Spring Valley, at a high rate of speed. Police said witnesses followed the Challenger and relayed the license plate and vehicle description to 9-1-1.

Officers drove to the address of the registered owner for the Challenger and contacted the driver. Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run.

Police identified the driver as Tyrrell Smith, 34, of Las Vegas.

Police said the bicyclist’s death marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2021.

Recent crashes involving bicyclists

— In early January, a bicyclist died after being hit by a car in North Las Vegas.

— In December, a group ride consisting of about 20 bicyclists turned deadly when a box truck hit the bicyclists and their safety escort vehicle, killing five and injuring three more on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.