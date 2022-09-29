89°F
Homicides

Man facing open murder charge in North Las Vegas fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2022 - 5:20 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another man on the street earlier this month.

Robert Sult Jr., 19, was charged with open murder and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number related to the Sept. 5 killing of Martavis Carpenter, 21, of North Las Vegas.

Carpenter was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the gutter near Civic Center Drive and Venus Avenue. Officers found several cartridge cases near the body. Carpenter had been walking with another person when three people approached them, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

Witnesses and video surveillance helped police determine that Carpenter was shot by one of the three people around 9:50 p.m. A confidential source told police that Sult was the shooter.

Sult was taken into custody by the FBI on Sept. 15. A search of his home found a pistol believed to be the one used in the killing. Sult told police that Carpenter and the person he was with were in an altercation and he intervened, leading to him shooting Carpenter because he feared for his life, according to the report.

Carpenter was found with a gun, but there was no evidence that he fired it at Sult. Police booked Sult on charges of open murder and altering a the serial number of a firearm after he was interviewed, according to the report.

Sult remains in custody and is slated to appear in court on Oct. 10.

