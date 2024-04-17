Man who shot at truck carrying his stolen motorcycle accused of murder, police say

A man who told investigators he had shot at a truck carrying his stolen motorcycle earlier this month outside his a northeast valley apartment is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

‘It was so shocking’: 911 recordings reveal calls for help at fatal Summerlin shooting

A man who told investigators he had shot at a truck carrying his stolen motorcycle earlier this month outside his northeast valley apartment is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Daniel Anthony Le was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Friday, a week after the early hours shooting at the Nellis Garden Apartments, 4255 N. Nellis Blvd.

The 33-year-old suspect, who has since posted $20,000 bail, was ordered to undergo high-level monitoring and barred from possessing guns, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Hours after Le allegedly shot into the utility truck, police found the abandoned vehicles in a nearby neighborhood.

Geno Lilley was dead inside the truck, according to police, who noted that he died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Le told police that a loud bang had woken him up, and that when he looked out a window, he saw two people putting his motorcycle onto a truck’s bed.

He then grabbed a handgun and went outside to confront them, according to his arrest report.

Le told police that he pointed the gun at the driver who had turned toward him pointing an “unknown” black object.

“At that point, Daniel froze and did not fire his firearm,” police wrote in the report.

Le said he then chased after the fleeing truck and shot five rounds. The truck crashed into three vehicles, police said.

Police said they found Lilley’s body that afternoon.

In a second interview with police, Le relayed what he’d said the first time, adding that he had panicked when the purported thief turned toward him.

“Daniel did not know whether it was a phone, knife or a gun,” police wrote.

Police later identified the person who’d gone to the complex with Lilley.

The witness told detectives that Lilley had told they were going to pick up a motorcycle Lilley had bought, the report said.

The witness, whose name was redacted in the report, told police that they had spent about an hour in the complex and that he realized that Lilley hadn’t bought the motorcycle when someone confronted them.

As they were driving away, the witness said, Lilley said he was shot and complained about not being able to breathe, the report said.

At one point, the witness took the driver’s seat, and drove to his vehicle, police said.

It wasn’t clear if police questioned him about leaving the wounded Lilley behind. Police said he was collaborating with the investigation, and that he allowed them to search his phone.

Police said he told them that neither he nor Lilley had brought a gun to the motorcycle pickup.

Le’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 30.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.