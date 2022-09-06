Police expected to provide updates in fatal stabbing of RJ reporter

Las Vegas police are expected to release further information at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Photos of the suspect in the killing of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are expected to release further information at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

German, 69, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the side of his home, on the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way.

Police have said the stabbing stemmed from an altercation the previous day between German and another person.

The Metropolitan Police Department released images Monday of the suspect, who police said was wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeved shirt, bluejeans and gray shoes. He also was carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

Police suspect the killer was casing the neighborhood to commit other crimes before German was stabbed. They are seeking footage taken between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday near Vegas and Rock Springs drives.

German, whose reporting career spanned 40 years, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.