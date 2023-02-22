46°F
Homicides

Police release video linked to fatal shooting of teen

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have located a video of the homicide from January 9 and are seeking the public's assistance in obtaining any information regarding the shooting. (LVMPD)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 8:25 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police released footage on Wednesday that authorities said showed people running through a parking lot at the same time an 18-year-old man was killed in eastern Las Vegas.

The 26-second clip, apparently filmed by someone behind a patio railing, starts as two people in dark clothing scale down a wall. Twenty-one gunshots ring out, as the two run past what appear to be parked vehicles. They continue running as their figures disappear from the frame. After 11 seconds of silence, two more gunshots can be heard before the video stops.

Police said the footage is related to the Jan. 9 killing of Christopher Sanchez-Guzman of Henderson.

Sanchez-Guzman was shot in the back around 2:30 a.m. that morning in the 4700 block of South Topaz Street, near East Harmon Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with more information, or video or photos, may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

