Homicides

Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dennis Prince (Courtesy Tom Letizia)
Slain Las Vegas attorney remembered as ‘badass all around’
Las Vegas attorney who shot lawyer, wife had learned cancer had returned
‘Recipe for disaster’: Las Vegas lawyers question wisdom of representing loved ones
Dennis Prince (Courtesy Tom Letizia)
Las Vegas attorney, wife died from multiple gunshot wounds, says coroner
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 

A shooting victim killed Tuesday in a northwest valley apartment complex was identified as a 16-year-old Las Vegas boy.

He was Ah’Sioni Henderson, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

The teenager was shot about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before gunfire rang out, the victim was in a quarrel with other people, police said.

Metro, which has not announced any arrests, said the people in the fight took off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

