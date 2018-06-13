Teen shot in Henderson died during ‘Russian roulette,’ police say

Matthew Minkler, the teenager whose body was found inside an abandoned Henderson house late Friday, died during a game of “Russian roulette,” according to police records.

Matthew Minkler (Facebook)

Two other teens have been charged as adults in his death. Jaiden Caruso, 16, is facing a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and his co-defendant, 17-year-old Kody Harlan, faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence, according to Henderson police.

Caruso and Harlan are being held at the Clark County Detention Center. They were initially booked Saturday into the county’s juvenile detention center.

Minkler, 17, of Las Vegas was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head late Friday inside the empty house at 2736 Cool Lilac Ave. The Las Vegas teen died in the kitchen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. According to the pair’s probable cause arrest report, Matthew’s body was dragged to a downstairs closet after the shooting.

Police discovered that the fatal shooting happened during a game of Russian roulette, according to the report.

“Russian roulette is known to be a deadly game of loading a single bullet into a revolver, spinning the cylinder and then pulling the trigger,” detectives noted in the report.

The homicide investigation began earlier Friday after Henderson officers tried to pull over a vehicle being driven recklessly near East Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

Police said that when the car blew through a red light and crashed at the intersection, several juveniles inside the car got out and ran. Once in custody, police said, the juveniles gave up information about the homicide, leading detectives to the house on Cool Lilac Avenue.

It is not clear how long the house has been abandoned, but county property records show that it was sold in January for $390,000 to a limited liability company. Records also indicate that no liens have been filed against the 3,717-square-foot home in the last three years.

Matthew’s family has denied requests for comment. A GoFundMe account has been created to assist with his funeral costs.

