Video shows arrest of 2 teens accused of killing girl’s father

Video released Friday shows the moments Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero were detained by Utah law enforcement in connection with the killing of Halseth’s father.

Sierra Halseth, 16, and Guerrero, 18, are suspected of stabbing Daniel Halseth, 45, 70 times before burning his body on April 9 in the garage of his northwest Las Vegas home, near Durango and Alta drives, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and an autopsy by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The day before Daniel Halseth’s body was found, Guerrero ran away from home and the teenagers purchased a circular saw, saw blades, bleach, lighter fluid, disposable gloves and drop cloths from stores near the victim’s home, according to court transcripts.

Sierra Halseth and Guerrero dated last year from June to December but were kept from seeing each other after their parents learned they had planned to run away to Los Angeles, according to court documents.

Police believe the couple stole Daniel Halseth’s car and left town.

They were detained by the Utah Transit Authority Police Department on April 13 after more than two hours of riding public transit in the Salt Lake City area, new video shows.

The couple is seen as early as 5:49 a.m., according to time stamps, cuddling, talking and kissing on public transportation. Officials spotted them on camera standing on multiple platforms, and between 5:50 and 8:40 a.m. the couple got on and off at least 10 times.

After more than 70 minutes of sleeping on one bus, the couple is spotted at 8:21 a.m. sitting in the front of a bus laughing and kissing. Six minutes later, two officers board, but the pair seems oblivious.

At 8:29 a.m., an officer is seen talking to the couple before leading them off and putting on handcuffs.

UTA police do not wear body cameras, according to the department, and public transit footage has no sound, so it remains unclear what the officer said and how the couple was identified.

At 8:40 a.m. the pair is shuffled onto another public transit system with handcuffs on and an officer escorting each of them.

Sierra Halseth and Guerrero have been indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy, arson, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card. They pleaded not guilty in June.

