‘We want justice’: Friends of slain Las Vegas woman react after police name suspected shooter

The whereabouts of Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, are unknown, Las Vegas police said. He is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tabatha Tozzi.

Tabatha Tozzi (Ashley Galvan)

Police announced Tuesday that slain Las Vegas woman Tabatha Tozzi’s boyfriend killed her and that they are looking for him.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, shot Tozzi during an argument just before 11 a.m. on April 22, the Metropolitan Police Department alleged in a statement issued Tuesday, without identifying Tozzi by name.

Perez-Sanchez fled after the shooting, police said, which happened in the 8100 block of Leger Drive, just west of South Cimarron Road and north of Alta Drive in west Las Vegas. His location remained unknown, police said Tuesday.

Tozzi, 26, was taken to University Medical Center, where she was put on life support until Monday, when she died with about two dozen people at her bedside, friends said. The coroner’s office listed her cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

“It’s a really big loss in the community because she was such a beautiful light and such a beautiful person to connect with, and super sweet,” said Idania Ramirez, 29, who had known Tozzi since the two were young girls.

Tozzi’s friends on Tuesday were encouraged by the news police were looking for Perez-Sanchez — a development they’ve been hoping for since Tozzi’s death.

“I cried happy tears,” said Ashley Galvan, 27, said in a text message, describing her reaction to the police announcement. “I feel very happy his name and face are out.”

The announcement that Perez-Sanchez is suspected to have killed Tozzi comes over a week after word of Tozzi’s death started circulating on social media and among her large group of friends, with many leveling allegations about who was responsible as police released little in the way of official information.

“We want justice. We want for him to be locked him for the rest of his life,” Galvan said, referring to the suspected shooter. “We want to make sure he knows the pain he’s caused.”

Tozzi was popular and well-liked, Ramirez and Galvan said, because of her inner and outer beauty. Her Instagram account had over 37,000 followers. A GoFundMe page created by her mother, Regina Lacerda, had amassed almost $53,000 in donations Tuesday.

The GoFundMe money will go to help with any costs that may arise from her daughter’s death, Tozzi’s friends said, including the funeral, which is set for Wednesday. The money will also help Lacerda, who lived with Tozzi and relied on her as the household’s main source of income.

Tozzi was also known in the city’s nightlife scene because she had worked for several years at Citrus Grill and Hookah, on South Warm Springs Road west of West Rainbow Boulevard, and then at ZAI Restaurant and Bar, on Fremont Street, Ramirez and Galvan said.

“She just knew so many people,” Ramirez said.

A funeral is set for Wednesday at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery, at 6701 Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Lacerda, according to Ramirez and Galvan, said the public and the news media were welcome at her daughter’s funeral.

