Wife talks about man killed by 1 punch in downtown Las Vegas — VIDEO

Julie Campos speaks with the press about her husband who was killed with one punch in downtown Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julie Campos holds a photo of her husband, homicide victim Luis Campos, and their children at the Metropolitan Police Department's downtown area command in Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The wife of a man killed by a single punch outside a downtown Las Vegas bar said her husband was an amazing man.

“I just have a big, huge hole in my heart that’s never going to go away for this man,” Campos told reporters Monday morning. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without the guy, but I’m definitely going to raise my children in his honor.”

James Beach, 27, was arrested without incident on Sunday, according to police. Beach is accused of of killing the father of five with one punch outside of Vanguard Lounge, 516 Fremont St., on April 30.

Louis Campos, of La Puente, California, was visiting with his younger brother to celebrate another brother’s bachelor party. He was supposed to be the best man in his brother’s upcoming wedding.

Witnesses said the attack was unprovoked. Campos’ brother, Drake Garibay, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the pair were waiting in line to enter Vanguard when two men approached. One of them hit Campos.

Campos collapsed and died from the injury four days later at University Medical Center.

Beach is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

