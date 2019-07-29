Woman stabbed to death inside restroom at Las Vegas park ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was stabbed to death last week at a central Las Vegas park in a possible case of homeless-on-homeless violence.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

She was 27-year-old Marilyn Allweiss, according to the coroner’s office. Her death on Thursday has been ruled a homicide.

Shortly after Allweiss’ screams were heard coming from a women’s restroom at West Flamingo Park, 6225 W. Flamingo Road, several witnesses saw a woman running from the bathroom toward a neighborhood adjacent to the park, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, identified by Metro as 33-year-old Liliani Pinto, was later found hiding inside a nearby home. A prosecutor last week revealed during her initial court appearance that she was found wearing bloody shoes and a knife with dried blood also was located inside the home.

When questioned by Metro officers, Pinto admitted to being in the bathroom stall at the time of the stabbing, according to the same prosecutor.

No other details, including a possible motive, have been released. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said that the two women may have been homeless.

Pinto remained held without bail Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Her arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Metro asks that anyone with information about the stabbing to call the homicide section at 702-838-3531. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.