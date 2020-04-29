Las Vegas gambler Bill Walters to be released from prison

Convicted Las Vegas gambler Bill Walters is expected to be released from a federal prison this weekend in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, an informed source said.

Walters, 73, has served more than half of a five-year sentence, which was handed down in July 2017, at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. He was found guilty after a trial in New York of masterminding a six-year insider-trading scheme with former Dean Foods Co. Chairman Tom Davis.

Walters would serve the remainder of his sentence, which is set to expire Jan. 10, 2022, in home confinement in San Diego, according to the source and the Bureau of Prisons inmate information website.

Walters’ vulnerability to the coronavirus because of his age was part of the reason for his release, the source said.

The conviction of Walters, once considered one of the most successful sports bettors in the country, also included a $10 million fine.

His wagers over four decades had helped him buy seven homes and a $20 million jet.

