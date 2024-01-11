50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 4:00 pm
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washing ...
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mario Gonzalez, 51, was arrested Monday by the FBI in Las Vegas and charged with several felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

According to court documents, Gonzalez traveled from Las Vegas to Washington and was among a group of rioters on Capitol grounds.

He entered the scaffolding around the inauguration stage where police were working to stop rioters from going up stairs to the Upper West Terrace, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Gonzalez filmed himself during the altercation with police on the stairs, and he took “selfie-style recordings” of himself with his cellphone, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

He then carried a fire extinguisher out of the scaffolding and sprayed it in the direction of police, who then deployed a “chemical riot control agent” in his direction, which caused him to drop the extinguisher and go into the crowd, court documents stated.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, over 1,265 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack in nearly all 50 states. Over 440 of those people have been given felony charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips related to the riot can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
3
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
4
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
5
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
5 steps Nevada officials are taking to keep 2024 elections secure
5 steps Nevada officials are taking to keep 2024 elections secure
Man who grabbed chips from casino table games could be added to black book
Man who grabbed chips from casino table games could be added to black book
Knights preview: Goaltender returns to net against Avalanche
Knights preview: Goaltender returns to net against Avalanche
Man sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 2 pedestrians
Man sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 2 pedestrians
Chris Christie ends 2024 presidential campaign days before Iowa contest
Chris Christie ends 2024 presidential campaign days before Iowa contest