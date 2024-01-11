Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

Federal officials said the man filmed himself as he participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mario Gonzalez, 51, was arrested Monday by the FBI in Las Vegas and charged with several felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

According to court documents, Gonzalez traveled from Las Vegas to Washington and was among a group of rioters on Capitol grounds.

He entered the scaffolding around the inauguration stage where police were working to stop rioters from going up stairs to the Upper West Terrace, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Gonzalez filmed himself during the altercation with police on the stairs, and he took “selfie-style recordings” of himself with his cellphone, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

He then carried a fire extinguisher out of the scaffolding and sprayed it in the direction of police, who then deployed a “chemical riot control agent” in his direction, which caused him to drop the extinguisher and go into the crowd, court documents stated.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, over 1,265 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack in nearly all 50 states. Over 440 of those people have been given felony charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips related to the riot can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov.