Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot

Brandon Dillard, shown with his mother, Susan Schneider, in 2017, was charged in connection with storming the U.S. Capitol, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A Las Vegas business owner referred to online as #SpiderNazi was charged in connection with storming the U.S. Capitol, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week.

Brandon Dillard is facing charges of entering a restricted building and knowingly disrupting the orderly conduct of the government. He appeared in court Monday and was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to check in with a supervising officer weekly upon his release, enroll in a substance abuse therapy program and abstain from drug use.

Dillard was identified through multiple sources, including a Las Vegas Review-Journal article from 2017 portraying him as the co-owner of Vegas Girl Wigs, investigators wrote in the complaint that was originally filed under seal in December.

FBI agents reviewed an hour-and-25-minute video leaked to them of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which helped identify multiple people, the FBI wrote in the complaint. At one point in the video, Dillard climbed down a wall and entered a Senate meeting room that had a window broken out.

“The video captures an individual wearing a distinctive ‘Supreme’ spider web-patterned hooded sweatshirt, black ‘Supreme’ knit hat, and a black paisley neck gaiter climbing down the wall,” the lawsuit read.

Online chat groups that attempted to identify rioters dubbed Dillard #SpiderNazi because of the sweatshirt, but when Dillard pulled off his mask on camera, detectives were able to tie him to the Review-Journal story and a Nevada driver’s license.

The FBI found that Dillard flew from Harry Reid International Airport to Dulles International Airport in Virginia a day before the riot and flew back on Jan. 8, 2021.

Dillard is being represented by Yi Len Zhang, who could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning. Dillard is due back in court March 30.

Two other men were previously arrested in Las Vegas for the riot. Ronald Sandlin, who videotaped himself smoking pot inside the Capitol Rotunda, was sentenced to five years in prison. Nathan DeGrave pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He is awaiting sentencing.

