84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Less traffic, fewer crashes a side effect of pandemic in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2020 - 10:20 am
 

The coronavirus pandemic has created a rare occurrence in the Las Vegas Valley, as both traffic volume and crashes have significantly decreased since March.

But while the number of people arrested on suspicion of DUI has also gone down, the change hasn’t been as significant as other traffic data since bars closed down and the streets emptied, according to officials and a Review-Journal analysis of Clark County Detention Center records.

Officials agree that the pandemic isn’t keeping everyone home.

“We’re still seeing a consistent behavior of impaired driving, but our accidents are way down. There is less traffic out there in the roadway,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dan Bledsoe, the commander of the department’s traffic bureau, said in an interview Wednesday.

Crashes

Metro officers investigated 499 fewer crashes in March of this year as opposed to March 2019, according to department data. In April, during which Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to close all nonessential businesses was in effect the entire month, a more significant decrease occurred — 1,034 fewer crashes than during April 2019.

Data from the Nevada Highway Patrol showed a similar trend statewide. Agency investigation of crashes decreased by 28 percent in March compared with March 2019, and decreased by 60 percent in April compared with April 2019.

That means that the Highway Patrol investigated 1,514 fewer crashes in the past two months than in March and April of last year.

It’s not just crashes; there is less traffic in general. Compared with the same time last year, freeway traffic is down 22 percent to 55 percent across the valley, while Interstate 15 near the state line is down by 66 percent, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said last week.

Impaired driving amid the pandemic

With dramatic decreases in traffic volume and crashes investigated by Metro and the Highway Patrol, one might expect the number of people arrested on suspicion of DUI to show similar declines. Instead, the number of people booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI dropped by only about 29 percent between February and March, and dipped again by about 10 percent from March to April, according to booking logs.

That number only accounts for people booked into the jail during probable cause arrests, meaning an officer initiated an arrest, which usually happens immediately after the alleged DUI. It does not include arrests made through warrants, which can happen days or years after the suspected crime.

Although Metro runs the jail, any law enforcement agency can arrest someone who is then booked into the detention center.

Bledsoe on Wednesday said his data also showed only a slight decrease in DUI arrests compared with this time last year.

According to Bledsoe, Metro arrested 825 people on suspicion of DUI in April and March of last year, and arrested 800 during that time frame this year.

Bledsoe said that during the pandemic, people have fewer “outlets” and could be drinking more. Alcohol consumption at home also can lead to someone deciding to drink more than they would at a bar, which can lead to impaired driving.

“Anyone who goes to bar, they put restrictions on themselves,” Bledsoe said, speculating about why people are still driving while intoxicated during a pandemic. “At home those restrictions are not there. So they kind of have more freedom to actually start drinking more at a higher rate.”

It’s also easier for officers to spot the signs of impaired driving while fewer cars are on the road, making it more likely for someone to be arrested, Bledsoe said.

‘The numbers haven’t cratered off’

Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, said he wished there were fewer DUI cases and people “would all do the right thing, especially now.”

“It’s interesting to see that just because we’re in this situation … unfortunately we’re still having that issue,” Bennett said during an interview Tuesday, later adding, “When it came to the excuses, nothing has changed from the several arrests that I’ve seen.”

On Friday, Bennett tweeted that the multijurisdictional DUI Strike team has seen 58 more DUI arrests in April than the same month last year, from 75 to 133 arrests.

But April was also the first complete month the team worked seven days a week instead of four, with 10 law enforcement officers instead of eight. According to data from Bennett, there have been two months since the team’s inception in October 2018 where the average number of arrests per officer was higher than in April.

Bennett said the number of DUI arrests in April still concerns him, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve told people to stay at home; all the bars are closed except for curbside pickup,” he said. “It’s concerning that the numbers haven’t cratered off. We should be expecting a dramatic decrease.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mick Akers contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
2
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
3
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
4
Sisolak: First phase of business reopening to begin before May 15
Sisolak: First phase of business reopening to begin before May 15
5
Raiders to release 2020 schedule half-hour before ESPN show
Raiders to release 2020 schedule half-hour before ESPN show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man gets 30 years to life in Las Vegas rape and murder - VIDEO
Charles Talley, who was convicted of rape and murder, tried to blame the 2018 death of Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, on a seizure as he was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking woman in connection with armed robbery - VIDEO
(James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman was sentenced to life in prison for helping kill a disabled man - VIDEO
On Monday, March 2, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Jennifer Mustachia to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 47-year-old Edward Turner inside his east valley home in 2015. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police looking for Sun City robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business located on Del Webb Boulevard. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his fatal DUI case. He is expected to spend several years in prison. Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the wreck on May 30, 2019. (James Schaeffer and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson man sentenced to life for killing young daughter - VIDEO
Justin Bennett, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate after a driver crashes into a wall - VIDEO
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall in east Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The man was suspected of drunken driving and arrested. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge dismisses attempted murder case - VIDEO
Prosecutors are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder and battery charges at the start of a trial this week. District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez dismissed the charges on Tuesday after prosecutors delayed in calling a witness to testify. (Clark County District Court and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More