NDOC: Henry Ruggs transferred to Northern Nevada prison, work program

As part of his three- to 10-year sentence, the former Raiders player is working for local government offices in Carson City.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs waits in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for sentencing in a fatal drunk driving crash. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Henry Ruggs (Metropolitan Police Department)

Within a month of his incarceration for a fatal DUI crash, former Raider Henry Ruggs was transferred to a Northern Nevada prison where he has been enrolled in a work program.

Ruggs, 25, was booked into High Desert State Prison on Aug. 18 after being sentenced to between three and 10 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021.

Teri Vance, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections, said Wednesday that Ruggs was transferred to Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City on Sept. 7.

Vance said state law allows DUI offenders to become immediately eligible for minimum custody camps as long as they don’t have violent or sexual offenses in addition to the DUI.

Ruggs is now serving as a community trusty since he is within 36 months of his earliest possible release, according to Vance.

Inmates at a community trusty custody level “represent a limited potential to misbehave and represent a low risk to escape while assigned to employment within the community,” according to NDOC’s regulations.

Vance said Ruggs is making $2.50 an hour working for local government offices in Carson City. He earns work credits that do not apply until he serves his minimum sentence of three years. The credits will take days off his maximum sentence of 10 years.

Ruggs is eligible for parole on Aug. 5, 2026.

