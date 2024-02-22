Police: Officer used police database to stalk DA’s daughter

Christopher Young has been charged with misdemeanor stalking of Rebecca Wolfson, a judicial candidate and daughter of the Clark County district attorney.

Christopher Young (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer accused of stalking his ex-fiance used a police database to trace a vehicle parked outside her home, according to an arrest warrant.

Christopher Young, 38, has been charged with misdemeanor stalking of Rebecca Wolfson, a judicial candidate and daughter of the Clark County district attorney, court records show. He also faces a felony charge of damaging of a vehicle.

Young and Wolfson ended their relationship in July, but since then Young had sent lengthy text messages about getting back together, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

In August, Young texted Wolfson soon after she had a visitor at her home saying she shouldn’t let “random people have access” to his firearm. Three days later, Wolfson and Young met up at a police station where she recorded their conversation.

According to the warrant, Young asked Wolfson if a vehicle parked in front of her house belonged to another man. Young used police database to conduct a records check on the license plate of a vehicle parked outside Wolfson’s home.

Video surveillance captured a man, later identified as Young, in Wolfson’s neighborhood who appeared to throw something toward her home. On Oct. 21, a friend visited Wolfson’s home and when they were leaving noticed their vehicle’s window had been broken and the passenger side had been dented.

The damage to the vehicle was estimated to be more than $4,600, according to the warrant.

Young, who has worked for Metro since 2016 and is assigned to the homeland security and special operations division, was released from custody in December and ordered to stay away from Wolfson. Police said he has been suspended without pay.

Wolfson is running for a seat on the Las Vegas Municipal Court bench and is the daughter of District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Young is due in court on March 12. An attorney for Young could not be reached for comment.

