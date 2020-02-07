Las Vegas police say homeowner shot man in attempted burglary

A man is in custody after he was shot in an attempted burglary in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

Police investigate a shooting, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, on Fremont Street near the 100 block of North 15th Street in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody after he was shot during an attempted burglary in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North 15th Street around 5:23 p.m. where a homeowner shot at a man who attempted to rob his house, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The suspect was hit at least once and fled the scene, with serious but survivable injuries, Nogle said.

Officers found the suspect near 14th and Fremont streets and took him into custody, Nogle said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.