82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Bodycam video shows police shooting woman advancing with knife in hand

Bodycam video shows police shooting woman advancing with knife in hand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 8:13 pm
 
Updated May 25, 2023 - 8:32 pm
Officer Caitlyn Ebert points her gun at Felicia Guzman who walks toward officers holding up a b ...
Officer Caitlyn Ebert points her gun at Felicia Guzman who walks toward officers holding up a butcher knife on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two North Las Vegas police officers each fired three shots, killing a woman who walked toward them with a butcher knife in her hand, body-camera footage released Thursday showed.

Felicia Guzman, 43, of North Las Vegas, died at University Medical Center on May 16 after Sgt. Becky Salkoff and Officer Caitlyn Ebert fatally shot her outside a home in the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the home after a reported stabbing. They found a 75-year-old man suffering from a cut to his neck, police spokesman Brian Thomas said in a video briefing released Thursday.

While Salkoff and Ebert talked with the man outside, Guzman walked out the front door holding a butcher knife in her right hand up near her head.

“Put the knife down! Put the knife down!” both officers yelled as they backed down the driveway.

Guzman continued walking and both officers fired at her. She dropped the knife as she fell to the ground. Officers instructed Guzman to get on her stomach and then put her handcuffs.

Salkoff has worked for the department since 2004 and Ebert since 2017. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Guzman would have faced charges of battery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, Thomas said.

Her death was the second fatal police shooting in North Las Vegas this year.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
3
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
4
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
5
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
Coroner ID’s man shot while running from police
Coroner ID’s man shot while running from police
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting