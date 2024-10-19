Las Vegas police ID officer involved in foot-pursuit shooting

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the identity of the officer who shot a man during a foot pursuit in an apartment complex Thursday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Officer Jordan Richards, 33, has been with Metro since 2014. Assigned to the Community Safety Division, Southeast Area Command, he has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Officers were in the area looking for a vehicle with a stolen license plate, Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie said at Thursday’s briefing. When officers found the vehicle, it “left at a high rate of speed” and almost caused a crash, he said.

The driver entered the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue and turned into the Tides on Tropicana apartment complex, near South Nellis Boulevard. He and a passenger got out of the car and fled on foot, McKenzie said.

Richards chased the man, identified as Jose Contreras-Munguia, 25, and turned a corner to find him pointing a firearm. Richards fired his gun, hitting him, McKenzie said.

After taking the man into custody, officers rendered aid by putting a tourniquet on him, according to McKenzie.

