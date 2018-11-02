New video shows panicked concertgoers fleeing Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police have released one of the most harrowing body camera clips to date from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

A Las Vegas police officer helps people escape the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The footage follows one officer at the concert as he directs people to safety, orders the healthy to carry the injured, and even locates and cuts free a rolling trash bin to help transport a wounded woman.

“Stay low!” he shouts at the hundreds running from the venue amid gunfire. “Stay low!”

Of the hundreds of officer body camera videos released since the shooting, the footage released this week is among the few to provide perspective from the concert grounds as the shooting unfolds.

Inside the festival grounds, the officer wearing the camera coordinates with random medics, pointing them to patients. And deep inside the venue, near the stage, he encounters small groups of people crowding around those left behind, checking for a pulse.

At one point, he shines his flashlight on a piece of nearby fencing as he addresses a woman on the ground. The woman is caring for an apparently unresponsive woman.

“If she’s alive, you need to get her on that and get her out,” the officer says.

“Will you wait one minute and let me hold her?” the woman asks, leaning down to embrace the injured woman.

The officer places his hand on the woman’s back.

“We will not get medical in here to her,” he says sternly. “We must move her.”

The video was one of 60 released Wednesday. It marked the 26th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department records from the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and other body camera footage.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro said it will release another batch next week.

