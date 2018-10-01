Oct. 1 survivors visit ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign in search of closure

Survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip made time to mark the anniversary on Monday in a personal way, including visiting the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas sign” where 58 crosses bearing the names of the dead reappeared.

Lisa Hiestand, left, joined by friend, Amee Wilsey, mourn the loss of Hiestand's brother, Victor Link, who died in the One October shooting at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cathy Navin works on a makeshift memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Joseph Villas, left, and Jarred Heacock of Las Vegas pray at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Aaliyah Quintero, 10, and Avery Wilson, 11, of Las Vegas at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Tiffany Arnold, left, watches as her daughter, Layla Arnold, 1, hands a flower to Zach Laswell, an One October shooting survivor, next to the newest set of "Crosses For Losses" at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The newest set of "Crosses For Losses" is displayed at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign for the One October shooting anniversary in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jamie Wimberly and her son Bradley, 10, of Las Vegas at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Fiorela Contreras, left, and her children, from left, Marcell, 11, Aaron, 9, Maki, 7, Ezekiel, 7, of Las Vegas at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Fiorela Contreras and her daughter Maki, 7, of Las Vegas at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People pray at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Liafaith Fischer, facing, hugs Cindy Loveless, and Jamie Steele at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A makeshift memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Greg Haynes and Petie Barnum of Ventura at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Heather Clapp, 37, stopped by to sign a cross in honor of Dorene Anderson, who lost her life in the shooting.

Clapp and a friend were with Anderson and her husband when she died. Heather’s friend tried to administer CPR but it was too late.

Clapp said she has tried to resume a normal life as best she can, including going to concerts.

“I wasn’t going to let him win,” she said of gunman Stephen Paddock.

Samantha Martindale and her boyfriend Michael Silva, both 19, were physically unharmed at the Route 91 country music festival, but traveled from the Bay Area to mark the anniversary.

Martindale said she visited the crosses to help her effort to find closure.

The crosses, each bearing the name of a victim of the shooting, are the work of Wisconsin artist Greg Zanis. The original crosses, which he set up at the Las Vegas sign just days after the shooting, were moved about a month later and are now on display at the Clark County Government Center.

Zanis built and brought a new set of the crosses down for the anniversary to give the families of the victims a focal point for their grieving.

“I’ve been talking to the families,” Zanis told the Review-Journal on Friday as he completed the current installation. “They’ve gone through birthdays without their loved one. They’ve gone through every holiday without their loved one. And the one they fear the most is the anniversary.”

He also invited family members of the victims to take the crosses bearing their loved one’s name home with them, and a handful of families appeared to have done so based on the vacant spaces in the display.

