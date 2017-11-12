Las Vegas shooting memorial moves to new home in emotional farewell

About 200 people gathered Sunday morning to say goodbye to the Route 91 Harvest festival memorial near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. The memorial is moving to the Clark County Museum.

Las Vegas shooting survivors Kristy-Marie Hoff, left, and Shawna Bartlett hug each other as they visit a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County employees box up crosses and items from the Route 91 Harvest festival memorial and load them onto trucks, which will take the items to the Clark County Museum at 1830 S. Boulder Highway. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chris Davis, center, and Mynda Smith, right, the father and sister of Route 91 shooting victim Neysa Tonks, gather items from Tonks' cross during a cross-moving ceremony at a memorial for the victims at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The memorial was boxed up and moved for display to the Clark County Museum. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tracy Shipp, center, sister of Route 91 victim Laura Shipp, is comforted by cross-maker Greg Zanis, left, and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak following a cross-moving ceremony at a memorial for the victims at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas shooting survivors, including Lulu Farina, right, visit the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jim Gibson, Clark County commissioner, left, talks with Greg Zanis after declaring Sunday ҇reg Zanis DayӠat the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Zanis created the 58 crosses memorializing those who died during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Matthew Ferandell, left, visits the cross of his cousin Angela Gomez at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Haven Kimura, right, visits the cross of his daughter Nicole with his sister Violet at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Volunteers, including Andrea Frazier, left, and Geraldine Ortiz, right, remove fragile artifacts from the crosses at the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jeanne Brady, a volunteer, carries a cross after removing fragile artifacts from the crosses at the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jeanne Brady, left, and Janet Bremer, volunteers, remove fragile artifacts from the crosses at the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Janet Bremer, a volunteer, removes fragile artifacts from the crosses at the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jeanne Brady, a volunteer, folds an American Flag that was removed from the crosses at the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County employees unload crosses and items from a truck at the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Matthew Ferandell, center, cousin of Angela Gomez, Oct. 1 shooting victim, and Ben Riccardi, right, carry boxed up cross and items from the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, and load them onto trucks, which will take the items to the clark County Museum in Henderson Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chris Davis, right, helps Clark County employees carrying his Las Vegas shooting victim daughter Neysa Tonks' cross and items at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson, center, and Steve Sisolak, right, help removing crosses from the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. as Greg Zanis, who created the 58 crosses memorializing those who died during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1., looks on. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Greg Zanis, center, is overcome with emotion after Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, second left, declares Sunday ҇reg Zanis DayӠat the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Zanis created the 58 crosses memorializing those who died during the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chris Davis and his wife Debbie visit a memorial cross for their daughter Neysa Tonks at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Irma Guerra shakes hands with Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak as she visits the cross of her cousin Melissa Ramirez at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, left, hugs Greg Zanis after declaring Sunday “Greg Zanis Day” at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Zanis created the 58 crosse at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

For the past six weeks, the everyday things left on and around 58 white crosses near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign served as ever-changing symbols of a community’s grief.

Photos, pins, cards, ribbons, caps and T-shirts, even a football and a large doll.

On Sunday, those mementos, and the crosses forming the backbone of what became an unplanned community memorial to the people killed during the Route 91 Harvest festival, became part of history.

They were gathered, boxed and taken to the Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, to become part of the museum’s permanent collection.

The crosses were placed on an outdoor stage at the museum, where they’ll be available for public viewing until Dec. 17. The other items await formal cataloguing.

About 200 people gathered Sunday morning to say goodbye to the accidental memorial. Among them were Chris and Debbie Davis, whose daughter, Neysa Tonks, a 46-year-old mother of three, died in the shooting. Before the event’s start Sunday, they sat at their daughter’s cross, examining one more time the items left in her honor.

Chris Davis said the memorial and the people who visited it, helped his family deal with their grief.

“Our family probably came down every other day to visit it, so it’s a little bit hard today to see it go,” he said. “Everybody we’ve met here has been amazing. And it’s a horrible thing, and we keep coming back to where we say all these people were putting a little bit of light into our darkness, and we’re hanging onto that.”

Also attending was Greg Zanis, the Illinois carpenter who created the 58 crosses. County and state elected officials issued proclamations thanking Zanis for his gift to the community.

“It’s fitting that a carpenter is what helped bring us together,” Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said. “This has been a place of mourning, a place of reflection and a place of healing, and I don’t think Greg fully understands the impact these crosses had on our community in the way it was able to bring us together.”

Zanis also received an icon of the Virgin Mary from representatives of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. A moment of silence included the reading of the name and age of every person killed in the shooting.

Zanis said Sunday marked “the first time my crosses are being honored in a museum,” and that he was humbled that his crosses became the basis of the 1 October memorial.

Twenty years ago, Zanis’ father-in-law was killed in a home invasion. That moved him to honor every homicide victim in America with a cross.

Zanis said he has made 21,136 crosses — “I know exactly how many” — over the past 20 years. Sadly, he said, after delivering crosses here, he made and delivered more crosses to Texas in connection with last week’s church shooting in Sutherland Springs in which 25 people and an unborn child were killed, and to New York for eight people killed in an Oct. 31 terror attack.

After the ceremony, county public works employees began moving the memorial, carefully lifting the crosses — complete with their accompanying flags, photos, ribbons and other adornments — and placing them in 2 foot-by-2-foot cardboard boxes.

The boxes were carried into one of two trucks and taken to the county museum, leaving the suddenly empty mound north of the welcome sign strewn with a curving line of dried flower petal pieces, loose change and ribbons.

Many people stayed after the ceremony to watch. A few dabbed their eyes; others watched silently.

After the half-hour trip to the county museum, the boxes were given to volunteers, who stripped the crosses bare and took them to the outdoor amphitheater stage. The boxes then were then marked with the names of their corresponding shooting victim to await cataloguing.

Cyndi Sanford, the museum’s registrar, said cataloguing would take months, a year, maybe longer. Also to be catalogued, she said, are items taken from another impromptu memorial on Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and delicate items that, it was feared, wouldn’t survive outdoors.

Sunday’s effort focused primarily on moving the crosses and allied items, said Mark Hall-Patton, Clark County museums administrator. Other items — banners and items hanging on the memorial area’s fence, for example — will be removed this week.

Contact John Przybys at reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.