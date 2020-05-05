Police fatally shoot sword-wielding man in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man with a sword was fatally shot by officers on Tuesday morning in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter said officers responded to the Sandhill Apartments on the 3000 block of Sandhill Road, directly behind Boulder Station, just after 10:30 a.m. She did not say what the nature of the call was.

When officers arrived they found a man armed with a sword on the second floor of the complex, yelling toward the common area, Splinter said. Officers tried to talk to the man and called for backup, she said.

The man came down the stairs and “advanced quickly, in a threatening manner, toward the officers,” so one officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect, Splinter said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who lives in the area, Gladys Henderson, said that around 11 a.m. she heard sirens blaring and observed first responders racing to the scene.

“I started hearing the ambulance and fire department and cops coming all at the same time,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the apartment complex that police had blocked off was a place of concern for her neighbors.

“I’d say every week the cops are there,” she said, adding, “I know the neighbors are worried about what is going on.”

