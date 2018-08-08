Police release 14th batch of records from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released another batch of records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

A broken window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

It marked the 14th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video or documents from the Oct. 1 attack, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the newly released files, which consist of 16 body camera videos from officers, with a total length of about six hours and 40 minutes.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro fought their release for months.

When the department was forced to comply, Metro began turning over the records in weekly batches of varying size and type.

They come in no particular order, and for three months the department has refused to identify the officers behind the body camera clips it has released. The department also has refused to specify the times the videos were captured.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and other body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

Metro released its own final report on the Oct. 1 investigation last week. A separate FBI report will not be ready until sometime after the one-year anniversary, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

